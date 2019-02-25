Sudan participates in regional workshop on animal resources

Khartoum — Sudan has participated with a delegation headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Pastures, Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud Sheikh-Eddin in the works of the Regional and Consultative Workshop on Value Added of Animal Resources in Africa, which has been held in Kenya.

Dr. Sheikh-Eddin explained the workshop, which was concluded in Kenyan Capital, Nairobi Sunday, aimed to identify priorities for the development of the animal resources sector in Africa, to achieve value added series of animal resources products, to provide food security and to fight poverty. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources said that the conference received wide participation from the representatives of the African Union countries, pointing out that the workshop stressed the importance of cooperation and smart partnerships between the public and private sectors and investment in the animal resources sector to boost the economy in Africa. He said that the workshop came out constructive recommendations for the development of the animal resources sector in Africa.