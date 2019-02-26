26 February 2019

Nigeria: Buhari in Early Lead, Wins Seven Out of 12 Announced Results

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
Muhammadu Buhari during campaign.
By Timileyin Omilana

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari is in an early lead after the announcement of results from 11 states and the Federal Capital by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Buhari has won in seven states while his closest rival, Abubakar, has won in four states and Abuja.

In total, APC has polled 2,976,721 votes while PDP has 2,690,616 votes.

Buhari won in Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Gombe and Yobe states. Abubakar swept Abuja, Ondo, Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi.

