Kenya: AK Warns Against Lethargy

The national athletics federation has warned Team Kenya athletes that they must strictly observe the set training programme if they are to perform well at the World Cross Country Championships set for Denmark on March 30.

Speaking on Monday after only 15 athletes from a squad of 30 turned up for a briefing at Riadha House in Nairobi, a furious Athletics Kenya vice president Paul Mutwii said it was sad that most athletes skipped the meeting despite having been informed of it in advance.

"None of the athletes who missed today's meeting communicated to inform us about their absence, and that is not how to work," said Mutwii, adding that officials will take action against athletes who fail to adhere to Team Kenya's training programme.

Monday's meeting was convened to brief them on the way forward and find out if their travelling documents were in order.

Mutwii said Athletics Kenya will soon come up with rules and regulations guiding athletes selected for national team duties. The team leaves on March 25 for the 2019 World Cross Country Championships planned for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

"One just can't choose to do what they want and expect everything to be well. All athletes will sign a form of agreement when Team Kenya rules come to effect," said Mutwii.

Mutwii warned that no athlete would be allowed to compete outside the country when Team Kenya starts residential training on Friday at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County. Mutwii said all Team Kenya athletes will convene at Riadha House on Friday by 10am before leaving for Embu at noon.

"Those who have alternative means of transport will be allowed to use them as long as they all report in Kigari by 5pm on Friday," said Mutwii.

The team will train under Julius Kirwa, who is Athletics Kenya coaches coordinator, and head coach David Letting. AK Prisons chairman Benjamin Njoga is the team manager, assisted by Wilson Musto.

Among those in Monday's meeting were newly-crowned national cross country champion Amos Kirui, Olympic and World 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, World Cross Country senior women bronze medallist Lilian Kasait and World 10,000m bronze medallist Paul Tanui.

Others are World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto, World Cross Country universal relay gold medallist Winfred Mbithe and World Under 20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, who is the National Cross Country Under-20 champion.

World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor and World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri are among the players who were not at the briefing.

"I am ready to take on the world, having graduated to senior level," said Amos Kirui, who is the 2016 World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion. "What we shall do in Kagari will be crucial but we are confident of victory in Denmark."

Conseslus Kipruto, who will be making his second appearance for Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships, said the universal relay will give him the speed he requires ahead of the busy season. "I finished the 10km race during the trials and it was a good start as the body felt great," said Conseslus.