Nigeria/Tunisia: 'Careless Mistakes Killed Enugu Rangers in Tunisia'

Enugu Rangers were unable to hold firmly to their initial lead in Group B of the Confederation Cup as well as their early goal in Sunday night match with Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.

The home team bounced back from an initial setback to win 2-1. Rangers' coach, Gbenga Ogunbote revealed that he was naturally disappointed at the outcome of the match.

"The match has been played. We scored first but lost eventually. I think all we can do is take the positive things from this game and wait for the return leg."

On why the game slipped off Rangers' hands, Ogubote said: "When we scored, we retreated and paid dearly for our careless reaction. The mistakes we made in defense cost us the game."

As for Roger Lemerre, Head Coach of Etoile du Sahel, it was a big relief for his side to have won its first match of the group stage.

"What mattered in this game were the points and we were successful in getting them today. Despite having conceded first, we managed to come back which wasn't easy. "We are fully satisfied because we are back in the race for qualification. The consecutive games we have been playing have taken a toll on the players which resulted in many injuries."