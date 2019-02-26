26 February 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria/Tunisia: 'Careless Mistakes Killed Enugu Rangers in Tunisia'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Enugu Rangers were unable to hold firmly to their initial lead in Group B of the Confederation Cup as well as their early goal in Sunday night match with Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.

The home team bounced back from an initial setback to win 2-1. Rangers' coach, Gbenga Ogunbote revealed that he was naturally disappointed at the outcome of the match.

"The match has been played. We scored first but lost eventually. I think all we can do is take the positive things from this game and wait for the return leg."

On why the game slipped off Rangers' hands, Ogubote said: "When we scored, we retreated and paid dearly for our careless reaction. The mistakes we made in defense cost us the game."

As for Roger Lemerre, Head Coach of Etoile du Sahel, it was a big relief for his side to have won its first match of the group stage.

"What mattered in this game were the points and we were successful in getting them today. Despite having conceded first, we managed to come back which wasn't easy. "We are fully satisfied because we are back in the race for qualification. The consecutive games we have been playing have taken a toll on the players which resulted in many injuries."

Nigeria

Main Opposition Rejects Poll Results As Buhari Leads

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the results of the presidential election collated by the Independent… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.