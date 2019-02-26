South Africa: Funeral Parlour Distances Itself From 'Resurrection' Pastor, Seeks Legal Action

Photo: Alph Lukau Ministries/Facebook

A picture of the man supposedly resurrected from the dead.

A funeral parlour which transported a supposed dead man, who later emerged from his coffin after a pastor laid hands on him, is taking legal action against Alleluia Ministries International church.

Kings and Queens Real Funerals said this during a joint media briefing with Black Phoenix and Kingdom Blue Funeral Services on Monday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a Kings and Queens Real Funerals hearse can be seen transporting the coffin into the church where the church's pastor, Alph Lukau, and congregants prayed for the man who rose out of the coffin, breathing heavily in what was claimed to be a miraculous resurrection.

The "dead" man apparently died on Friday after an illness.

But Kings and Queens Real Funerals distanced itself from what transpired at the church at the media briefing.

It, along with the other two parlours, claimed it was part of a scheme that allegedly involved the man's family.

"The funeral parlours herein were used individually and separately through various forms of misrepresentations to suite a particular outcome which at the time was unknown to the funeral parlours," Kings and Queens' advocate Prince Mafu said in a joint statement.

Mafu said the family and the church had approached Kingdom Blue for the purposes of acquiring a coffin and used stickers of Black Phoenix to brand their private when they tried to secure Kings and Queens' services to transport the body to the rural areas.

"It is with regret that the outcome of such a plot/scheme has adversely affected our reputation as service providers, our valued clients and the general public," he added.

"We wish to reiterate and assure the nation that we remain professional and legitimate in our operations and the events of the weekend have been reported to Jeppe police station for further investigations and our legal team is in the process of handling the matter appropriately," Mafu said.

The parlours have apologised for the inconvenience the incident may have caused to its clients and said they were working hard to restore their image.

Mafu said none of the three parlours stored the man's body and added that they were unaware of the church service which later took place.

Source: News24