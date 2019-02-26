Nigeria: No Case of Lassa Fever in Asokoro Hospital, NCDC Reassures

Abuja — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday debunked reports on social media of a suspected lassa fever case in Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja.

The message, which was circulated on social media channels, urged FCT residents to steer clear of the hospital.

But the NCDC said there was no outbreak of lassa fever, adding that there was no confirmed case of the disease since February 2019.

"Our attention has been drawn to a message circulating on whatsapp and twitter, purporting that there is a suspected Lassa fever case in the Asokoro District Hospital, and advising people to stay away from the Hospital. This is entirely false," a statement from the centre said.

"The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) urges members of the public to disregard the message as it is untrue and baseless.

"The recent national Lassa fever situation report indicates there has been no confirmed Lassa fever case in the FCT since February 2019. We publish this every week.

The statement, which was issued by the Director- General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, added that contrary to the message being circulated, no death has been recorded from Lassa fever in the FCT this month."

It noted further that "although Lassa fever first appears like malaria, the chances of survival are highest when it is reported early.

"All cases of fever must be tested for malaria using appropriate diagnostic tools - rapid diagnostic kit (RDT). If the result is negative and other common causes of fever are ruled out, healthcare workers are advised to suspect Lassa fever.

"The NCDC urges everyone to stay alert for Lassa fever, know the symptoms and report immediately to a health facility when symptoms are observed, to increase the chances of survival".