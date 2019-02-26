South Africa: ANC Tells Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe to 'Step Aside' Amid Sex Allegations

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) has decided its spokesperson Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa, who has been acting in that role since last month, should "step aside".

The two have faced allegations of sexual violence, with Mabe being accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant Kgoerano Kekana, while claims of rape have been made against Kodwa, who is also head of the ANC's presidency office.

The NWC met on Monday following a meeting by the party's top 6 officials.

"Although the ANC has cleared Pule, remember that his matter is not closed. His former PA went to the police," said a member of the NWC, who asked not to be named.

Mabe's PA, who has expressed some dissatisfaction with how the ANC handled her sexual harassment complaint, has already indicated she would be taking more steps, including approaching the CCMA.

"Zizi just simply can't continue in this role, given these claims, how would he be able to assist? You must also remember he is not a spokesperson. He was acting, only Dakota (Legoete) will continue there" said the ANC insider.

Over the weekend, the ANC's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte confirmed the party received a letter laying a complaint of rape against Kodwa. She said the party had advised the complainant to take her issue to law enforcement agencies.

Kodwa has vehemently denied the claims, labelling them as factional. He also he would be consulting with his lawyers on a way forward.

Source: News24