25 February 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania to Host a Meeting On Zambezi River Basin

By Burhani Yakub

Tanga — Ministers and senior executives from eight countries whose rivers pour water into Lake Zambezi are expected to attend the sixth meeting of the Council of Water Ministers organised by the Zambezi River Basin Commission (Zamcom).

The ministers who will be hosted by the Tanzania minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, will come from Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 25, 2019, Prof Makame Mbarawa said the purpose of the meeting would be to set interactive strategies on management of water resources.

"Through Lake Nyasa Basin, Tanzania contributes 11.3 per cent of water to Lake Zambezi. The establishment of Zamcom is the implementation of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) interactive waters protocol of 2000 that was ratified by the Tanzanian Parliament in August 2003," he said.

According to him, the commission was established for the purpose of managing water resources of the Zambezi Basin, which measures 1,388 square kilometres. He notes that its activities were coordinated by the Zamcom Secretariat (Zamsec) on behalf of member states.

Zamcom headquarters was in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tanzania was a major contributor to three major river basins namely; Nile River Basin, Congo River Basin and Zambezi River Basin.

