23 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Detectives Rescue Two Burundian Women From Suspected Human Traffickers

By Nyaboga Kiage

Officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday night rescued two Burundian women suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

A taxi driver, who was ferrying the two foreigners, was also arrested.

According to a tweet by the DCI the two women were nabbed as they were preparing to leave the country for the Middle East.

"Two Burundi nationals suspected to be victims of human trafficking were rescued early today and a taxi driver arrested. The two women were intercepted by DCI detectives as they prepared to depart the country to the Middle East," the DCI tweeted.

According to the DCI, investigations have already began to uncover the ring of criminals behind human trafficking.

