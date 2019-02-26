Zimbabwe: Watch - Chamisa Interview With France 24 - MDC Leader Says Not Working With Any Foreign Power

Photo: Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263chat

MDC President, Nelson Chamisa, addressing the media at his party's Headquarters in Harare.

FOLLOWING the recent unrest in Zimbabwe, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa spoke to FRANCE 24.

He rejected claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the MDC had attempted "regime change" with foreign backing by organising mass protests in January.

Chamisa went on to say he was willing to take part in "a credible and genuine dialogue" with the president.

Speaking to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman from Harare, Chamisa said the recent protests were ignited by fuel price hikes and led by trade unions, not by his party.

"We are not working with any foreign power," he added.

The opposition leader accused the government of serious crimes in the ensuing crackdown on the protests - including alleged extrajudicial killings -and said that Mnangagwa should be held to account.

"The constitution does not allow the taking away of life," he told FRANCE 24.

Chamisa noted that even former president Robert Mugabe, who himself was accused of severe repression during his time in power, has strongly criticised Mnangagwa's crackdown. The opposition leader called Mugabe's remarks "confirmation" that the current president had "crossed the line".

Chamisa said he was ready "anytime" for "a credible and genuine" dialogue with Mnangagwa but insisted that it should be done through international mediation, citing South Africa, the inter-governmental Southern African Development Community or the African Union as "ideal" go-betweens.