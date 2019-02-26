Kenya: Marsabit Herder Critically Injured in Vicious Hyena Attack

A 54-year old man is fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital after being attacked and critically injured by a hyena.

The Friday attack in Larapasi village, Marsabit County, left Mr Lepati Saidinga with a fractured jaw.

The beast struck as Mr Saidinga was washing his face after giving water to his goats and sheep. The animal bit his left jaw and tore off his left eye and nose. He also lost two teeth during the attack.

During the attack Mr Saidinga lost three fingers. He also sustained injuries on his legs and had his left hand fractured.

LEFT HAND

The victim's friend Mr Lesapuk Namarti, 27, was also bitten on the left hand and legs during the incident. He, however, raised the alarm before fellow herders pursued and killed the animal.

Mr Namarti, who is in stable condition, is recuperating at Laisamis Sub County Hospital.

LOST BLOOD

Mr Yussuf Galmogle, the nursing officer in charge of Laisamis Sub County Hospital said Mr Saidinga was taken to the facility while semi-conscious.

"We picked him (Mr Saidinga) with the ambulance about 40 kilometres away from town. He lost a lot of blood and we referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital on Saturday," he said.

Mr Galmogle said the prevailing drought had increased incidents of human-wildlife conflicts.