Kenya: Shock as Impala Rugby Player Drowns

Impala Saracens utility back Richard "Real Jadhah Power" Sidindi is dead.

Reports from the club revealed that Sidindi drowned while swimming on Monday morning at the Impala Sports Club swimming pool, Nairobi.

"It appears that there was some swimming pool incident where Sidindi was alone but we are still gathering information on what really happened," said Impala Saracens Director of Rugby, Fred Ollows, who was at Kilimani Police Station to record a statement.

"We shall definitely communicate when we get full details," said Ollows, who was at the Police Station with first responders to the incident to record statements.

Sidindi, who is said to be have been a good swimmer, has played rugby for Impala Saracens since joining the club in 2011 from Kisumu Rugby Football Club.

Sidindi last featured for Impala Saracens last weekend with the second team that lost to Homeboyz 18-11 in the Eric Shirley Shield match.

"Sidindi came off the bench in second half and played for 30 minutes," said Impala Saracens head coach Frank Ndong.

"We are trying to find out what really happened since he was a good swimmer," said Ndong.

Sidindi, who has also played for Kenya Shujaa at Safari Sevens, was an Information Technology specialist with deep passion as a rugby player and great personality.