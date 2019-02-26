Kenya: 'No Money, No Play,' Oliech Warns Gor Mahia

The handlers of Gor Mahia's star striker Dennis Oliech have asked the club's management to stop taking players for granted and honour their contractual obligations.

They have also stated that until his dues are paid as earlier agreed, Oliech will neither show up for training nor play for the club since this will only serve to encourage the officials to continue mistreating players.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Monday, Oliech's representatives said that the club has failed to honour the player's contractual agreement, and the former Harambee Stars captain believes he is being taken for a ride after a series of broken promises stretching back to December last year.

"Oliech really wanted to be involved in the game (against Hussein Dey), but we felt that he shouldn't because the club is not appreciating his efforts. It will shock you that since he signed for the club in December, Oliech has not received even a shilling as sign-on fee and he has been playing all that time.

"Oliech initially wanted to have an open contract so that he draws no salary from the club but only allowances. They refused this offer and said that they must sign him. When Oliech signed, we agreed on a sign-on fee that was to be paid in batches. But three months later not even the first batch has been remitted. And when we ask about it, the officials keep taking us round in circles. Is that fair?

"Let it be clear that Oliech is not complaining about the salary delay. When we were signing, we knew that salaries can delay but why shouldn't they pay his sign-on fee as agreed yet they have the money?

"That secretariat is also very deeply divided and I will not shy off from telling them that what they are doing is wrong. Some officials are telling Oliech to play, and some are telling him not to play because there is money and they are withholding it from him deliberately. What level of unprofessionalism is that?

"They refused to let Oliech play for Gor as a free agent and insisted on his signature. Now Oliech is tied at Gor, and the club is refusing to pay his dues yet when a deal comes through, the club stands to benefit. Is that right?," posed Ken, Oliech's elder brother, who was present during the contract negotiations.

Oliech, 34, signed for K'Ogalo at the beginning of this year to much pomp and glamour.

The striker, who scored against Zamalek three weeks ago, however raised concerns amongst his fans when he absented himself from preparations for Sunday's match against NA Hussein Dey.

"The issue of Oliech is very simple. We shall pay him on March 1 as per our agreement. The agreement was to pay him in instalments and take it from me, we shall do so before the end of this month. The other instalment is due at the beginning of the next season so there is really no issue," said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier in mitigation.

However, Oliech's handlers insists that his dues must be settled at all costs.

"They are messing up the club. And Oliech is speaking for the voiceless. If they can treat Oliech with such indifference, what about the other players who are too shy to speak up?," posed Ken, himself a former Gor striker.