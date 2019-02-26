Kenya/Algeria: 'Hell' Awaits You in Algiers, Hussein Dey Warns Gor Mahia

Algeria's Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey has warned Gor Mahia of a hostile reception when the team travels to Algiers later this week.

Through the club's official social media pages as well as verbal exchanges with coach Hassan Oktay, the visitors have expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment they received in the days leading up to Sunday's game, and warned that the Kenyans' reception will be "much worse than the treatment they accorded us in Nairobi".

Already, a social media campaign has been launched urging Hussein Dey fans to converge on the streets leading up to the Stade 5 Juillet 1962 ground in Algiers where K'Ogalo are scheduled to train on Saturday afternoon.

All this follows Sunday's 2-0 triumph over the Algerians that catapulted K'Ogalo to the top of the CAF Confederation Cup Group D with six points.

"It is a debt. When you come to Algeria you will see our real face. The (Gor Mahia) management did not provide a bus, and they took us to train at a cricket field. Then during the game they throw things at the pitch," one of the posts read.

"The Hussein Dey club management has written an official complaint to the match commissioner and to CAF because the law stipulates that the home team is responsible for providing local transport and a training ground. They did not do their part," another post said.

Club coach Hassan Oktay has also confirmed having been warned of the same by the Algerian reserve players and other members of the team's technical bench who spoke in Arabic.

"I am not fluent in Arabic but during the game I saw people coming to the bench and saying things like 'you are coming to Algeria! You are coming to Algeria!' and I didn't understand why they were saying that," the Cypriot said during the post-match interview.

Playing their third match of the competition on Sunday, Hussein Dey slumped to a painful 2-0 loss courtesy of late goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata.

During the match the visitors had suffered bad luck as two of their key players got injured and required to be replaced early in the first half.

By the 87th minute, they were reduced to ten men after Chems Harrag was sent off for using foul language on the referee.

So frustrating was this defeat that a temporary stoppage was necessary at the tail end of the match when the Hussein Dey technical bench members invaded the area where Gor's reserve players and coaches were seated in protest of Tuyisenge's goal and the red card.

While this was happening, over enthusiastic Gor fans began throwing missiles onto the pitch before Sudanese referee Abdoul Ohabee brought things back to order.