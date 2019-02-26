Kenya: Leopards Members Want Meeting to Discuss Performance

Registered members of Kenyan Premier League club AFC Leopards have called for a Special General Meeting to discuss the team's dwindling fortunes.

The 13-time Kenyan champions have sunk to the bottom in the league standings, and are in real danger of being relegated to the second-tier league if the team's fortunes don't change for the better before May.

More than 200 registered club members met on Sunday afternoon at a Nairobi Club to discuss the fate of the team, and afterwards to the National Executive Committee petitioning them to call for an urgent meeting in seven days.

The members agree that the club's situation is dire, and they now want a committee to be formed to help the technical bench to help the team survive relegation.

AGENDA ITEM

Another agenda item for the meeting is to investigate the low morale among players, and to devise ways of keeping the team motivated. Among those present during the meeting were former Secretary General Asava Kadima, club members Fred Lutta, Peter Lichungu, Ken Kenyatta, Ben Musuku, Caleb Sunguti and Maurice Osundwa.

"We must stop the habit of signing up fake foreigners and start recruiting quality players as we used to. We also want rotational leadership to be implemented to take into account the regions from where the team draws its support, namely Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia," club legend Peter Lichungu said.

Last weekend's 2-0 loss to Mathare United was the sixth straight defeat for the club, and fourth consecutive loss for new coach Cassa Mbungo who was brought from Rwanda at the beginning of this month to help steer the team back on track.

Mbungo is however keeping hope alive, saying that he is waiting on the March transfer window top strengthen team squad and bring in new quality players.

"I understand that fans want results. But March is not too far. We shall brig in some new players, then morale of the players will improve and we see good results," he said.