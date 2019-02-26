South Africa: Caught in the Crossfire - Politicians Leverage Endemic Cape Flats Gangland Violence Ahead of Election

While Cape Flats residents wake each day to another shootout or the death of yet another child caught in the relentless gangland cross-fire, Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS top brass recently reported back to Parliament that the newly established anti-gang unit had accomplished a measure of success. Meanwhile, what was not discussed is the bitter and dangerous feud between SAPS divisions in the region and how this hampers law enforcement capacity.

The question seemed to fade and dissipate in the extreme heat in committee room S35 in the National Council of Provinces wing of the parliamentary campus on 12 February 2019, where the police committee was receiving a report-back from SAPS top brass.

Packed into the tiny, airless venue were Minister of Police Bheki Cele, national commissioner Khehla Sitole, head of police strategic management Major-General Leon Rabie, and various regional leaders including Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

The anti-gang unit was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2018 after a sustained outcry and petitions from deeply traumatised communities pleading for more police resources in the face of ongoing and endemic gang violence. Also reporting to the committee were members of civil society, Cosatu and the police...