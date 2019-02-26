25 February 2019

South Africa: ANC Rejects Report That Ramaphosa Endorsed ANCYL Presidential Candidate

The ANC is concerned about reports alleging President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed a particular candidate for the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) presidency.

This is after City Press reported that Ramaphosa had met with youth league leaders, including national executive committee member Thembi Siweya, during the party's provincial manifesto launch in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, where he allegedly endorsed former Congress of South African Students president Collin Malatji for the top position in the youth league.

"Ramaphosa and the ANC reject these claims with the contempt they deserve," the ANC said in a statement on Monday.

The party said Ramaphosa neither participated in the meeting nor did he endorse any candidate for a position in the ANCYL.

It added that Ramaphosa has always maintained that leadership issues and the decisions of the youth league are to be left to the youth without interference.

"He has thus been clear about not interfering in youth league leadership matters," the statement read.

The party said Ramaphosa believed that the strength and unity of the ANC was dependent on the strength and unity of all its leagues and the alliance.

"Factional battles and lobbying for candidates who represent factions undermine the efforts to build a vibrant and united ANC," the party said.

