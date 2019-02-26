South Africa: National Treasury On Fraudulent E-Mails

press release

The New Development Bank (NDB) wishes to alert its counterparts and the general public about fraudulent e-mails with money transfer requests that are using the name of the Bank.

The NDB does not send out unsolicited e-mails or other messages asking people to open a personal bank account, transfer money or provide personal information. The NDB is not a commercial bank and does not provide financing or award money to natural persons, or ask for any favor from potential recipients of funding provided by the Bank.

Anyone who has provided personal information or conducted any transactions based on unauthorized e-mails should contact local law enforcement authorities.

The Bank has no involvement in such fraudulent schemes and cautions the public to be very wary of these and other similar solicitations that falsely claim to be affiliated with the NDB. The Bank does not hold any responsibility with respect to any expense, loss, and/or damage of any kind, which might have occurred in connection with any fraudulent e-mail or other communication that the Bank has not sanctioned.

Issued by: National Treasury