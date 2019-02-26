South Africa: Jiba's Emphatic Denial of Any Wrongdoing, Continued

analysis

The Mokgoro inquiry to determine whether Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office at the National Prosecuting Authority heard how at multiple points in Jiba's career at the NPA she survived scandals, suspensions and dismissal through prosecutorial interference in high-profile cases such as the Booysen racketeering case.

In the three controversial cases at the NPA in which Jiba has been involved -- the corruption case against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, the racketeering charges against former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen and the fraud and corruption charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli -- the now-suspended deputy NPA head has survived, even though she has been suspected of prosecutorial interference.

Of particular interest to evidence leader, Nazreen Bawa, on Monday was Jiba's part in instituting racketeering charges against Booysen after she had been appointed acting NPA head in 2012. Jiba denied emphatically that the former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss was prosecuted to remove him from sensitive political investigations.

Booysen was accused of racketeering and being the handler of the "Cato Manor death squad" -- an alleged organised crime unit in KwaZulu-Natal which carried out political killings.

According to Jiba, based on section 21 (f) of the Prevention...