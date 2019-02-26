Uganda: Northern Uganda Music Star Arrested Over Robbery, Assault

A popular musician in northern Uganda is in police custody on charges of robbery and assault.

Eddy Wizzy real names Edward Olak Okuni was arrested by police on Sunday from his hideout in Gulu Municipality.

The 24-year-old musician known for his 2018 hit song Anga Obed Mujony was arrested over a February 1 incident in which he reportedly beat up a cab driver before driving off with his vehicle.

The suspect is a two times Northern Uganda Music Award [NUMA] artiste of the Year winner for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Information this reporter obtained indicate the suspect and his crew after music tours in Omoro and Kiryandongo districts reportedly roughed up Mr Walter Lacen before bundling him in his car boot.

It's reported that the suspect drove off with Lacen who was in the Noah car boot registration number UAP 833R up to Tegwana Parish in Pece Division, Gulu Municipality.

The Aswa River region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema in a statement shared to journalists on Monday confirmed the musician's arrest.

He noted that the special hire driver reported the matter to Police and a case of simple robbery was opened under SD: Ref 03/02/02/2019 but the suspect went in hiding until his arrest on Sunday.

Mr Okema said Eddy Wizzy is currently detained at Gulu Central Police station pending further investigations.

Eddy Wizzy signed under More Fire Entertainment Record label is also famous for his hit songs such as Weng Nono, Am sorry, Mot mot and Mar Ni among others.

