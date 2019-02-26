Uganda: Rural Primary Schools Get Sanitation Facilities

Mbale — In order to improve handwashing habits among pupils, WaterAid, a non-governmental organisation, has launched the construction of sanitation facilities in several rural schools in Mbale District.

The facilities to be constructed in the first phase of the project include a total of nine blocks of ventilated improved pit latrines, five blocks for boys and three for girls and two rainwater harvesting tanks at a cost of more than Shs292 million at Bumageni Army and Makhai primary schools.

During the site handover ceremony on Saturday at Bumageni Army Primary School in Bunghokho Sub-county, Mr Philip Okot, the head of programmes in the organisation, said the facilities will not only promote handwashing but also improve on food hygiene and nutrition.

Mr Okot said the construction of sanitation facilities will be extended to other schools in the second phase of the project.

The organisation also handed over more than 860 water metres to central and eastern umbrella bodies through the Ministry of Water and Environment worth Shs122 million.

Ms Agnes Naumbe, the head of department of children with special needs at Mekhai Church of Uganda Nursery and Primary school, one of the beneficiary schools, said availability of sanitation facilities at school is critical to the health of every child.

"Due to lack of access to water, the pupils are frequently exposed to diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery and typhoid," Ms Naumbe said.

Mr Paul Musamali, the head teacher of Bumageni Army Primary School, said poor sanitation and lack of water are linked to transmission of waterborne diseases.

Mr Sam Paddy Khaukha, the inspector of schools in the district, said only less than 10 per cent of the schools have water.

The LC5 chairperson Mbale District, Mr Bernard Mujasi, acknowledged that water access in schools remains a challenge.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Barasa Ogajjo, said the government is committed to ensuring that all institutions have access to water by 2040.

