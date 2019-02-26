Uganda: Kawolo Hospital Power Bill Shoots to Shs70 Million

Buikwe — Kawolo General Hospital, which is currently undergoing major renovation and expansion risks having its power cut off due to accumulated unpaid electricity bills.

Dr Joshua Kiberu, the hospital medical superintendent, said before the renovation works started in 2017, they had an outstanding electricity bill amounting to Shs15 million which has since jumped to Shs70m.

"The hospital has been expanded, two theatres with modern equipment have been added, new modern toilets and all these consume more power, including the security lighting system. But we already have an outstanding debt of Shs70m we have failed to pay, we ask government to come to our rescue," Dr Kiberu said at the weekend.

Many public hospitals across the country were recently switched to prepaid electricity billing system to avoid overshooting their electricity budgets but Kawolo still uses post-paid electricity metres.

A 2016 report by the Auditor General states that although government annually allocates funds to its departments and agencies for electricity bills, they are sometimes insufficient and as a result, they are paid in subsequent financial years.

Dr Kiberu also cited understaffing, especially in the new laboratories.

"Currently, we have only 10 staff in the laboratory, four from government and six from implementing partners, but we will need more staff in new laboratories and accident and emergency department," he said.

Security concerns

He said management is also worried about security since the hospital complex lacks a permanent perimeter fence.

"Intruders sometimes pretend to be caregivers and they end up sneaking into the hospital," Dr Kiberu said.

While touring the hospital last week, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said she was impressed with the construction works and commended the contractor for the excellent work.

"The working environment has greatly improved and staff no longer have excuses of not executing their duties as expected," she said.

The renovation works are being undertaken by Excel Construction Company Ltd at a tune of Shs39b.

The project, which will officially be handed over to government in April, is funded by the Spanish government.

Kawolo Hospital at a glance

Kawolo hospital is among the public health facilities across the country, which have for long been in a sorry state. It had not received major renovation since 1968. Today, the hospital has been boosted with harvest tanks to ensure availability of water at every ward.

The number of patients has increased. For example, at least 450 patients are recorded at the outpatient department up from 350 patients daily. Deliveries have also increased from 350 mothers to 450. The hospital serves more than 1.3 million people around Buikwe, Buvuma and Mukono districts annually.The facility receives more than five accident victims daily, but it has one functional ambulance.

Among the new facilities constructed at the hospital include a trauma centre, a modern mortuary, new out-patient block, four staff houses and two operating theatres.

Using a Shs153b World Bank loan, government has rehabilitated Anaka hospital in Nwoya District, Nakaseke, Kiryandongo, Mityana, Iganga, Entebbe and Moroto hospitals.

