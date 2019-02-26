Uganda: National Team to Play French Army

Kampala — A Rugby Cranes select side will take on the French Pacific army on March 23 at Kyadondo to cap off the third edition of the France- Uganda week.

The France-Uganda week consists of a series of events from March 16 which happens to be Francophone day, running to March 23 when the much anticipated rugby tie will occur. The week long theme celebrates the friendship between the two countries through music, culture, food, fashion and sport.

"The French pacific military will cherish the experience of playing against Uganda and we should look out for their haka before the game kicks off," said H.E Stephanie Rivoal, the Ambassador of France to Uganda. Uganda Rugby Union (URU) president Andrew Owor while speaking at the launch yesterday at the French embassy welcomed the development as sign of brotherhood between France and Uganda.

"The day will be about bringing together both the French and Uganda cultures and there is no sport the can pull it off like rugby," he opined.

Last year's edition had a seven French army side visit and leave victors of a one day tournament held at Kyadondo. Prior to the game, the visitors had visited orphanages on top of other charitable acts.

The day will come with a concert featuring artists like Eddy Kenso, Cindy, Fik Fameica and Bennie Gunter with all proceeds to help development of sports facilities in disadvantaged schools.

