South Africa: Copyright Amendment Bill Will Undermine the President's SONA Promises

analysis

The Copyright Amendment Bill is an exceptionally complex piece of legislation and the Publishers' Association of South Africa believes that there has not been nearly enough public consultation for it to be considered in its current form.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his State of the Nation Address, he committed to mobilising investments of R1.2-trillion over the next five years, announcing bold targets to improve South Africa's performance in the World Bank's annual Doing Business Index from 82 to within the top 50 places in the next three years.

But there is an elephant in the room. It's highly unlikely that the President will be able to deliver on his commitment if he does not align his Cabinet colleagues behind steps to support policy coherence, a far more investment-friendly environment and significant steps to minimise any unintended consequences of the new legislation.

The Copyright Amendment Bill is a case in point. The Bill has passed through the National Assembly and there is pressure to conclude the parliamentary process in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) before the end of the current term. While we can appreciate the need to conclude as much as possible in the coming weeks, this can...