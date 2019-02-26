Nigeria: Abuja's First Rain Excites Residents

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are excited about the first rainfall in the territory.

Several parts of Abuja including Lokogoma, Garki, Asokoro witnessed heavy downfall yesterday afternoon while it drizzled in other part of the capital city.

Some of the residents attached political importance to the rain describing as the rain of new beginning.

A resident, Mrs Yunus Gbako said she had been expecting the rain earlier adding that her livelihood depends on it.

"I am very happy with this rain. I can now start proper for my crops," she said.

A Lokogoma resident Marcus Onyechukwu said the weather has always been hot at night adding that the heat especially when there was electricity failure has been terrible.

"Even the fan at night blows hot until about 4am that the weather is usually cold for over one week now," he said though he said the first rain could trigger severe heat, he was optimistic that with more rain, the heat at night would be reduced.

A supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Garki who simply wanted to be called Adamu said the rain will wash the era of the All Progressives Congress in the territory.

"This rain that is coming at the time of the declaration of the National Assembly results in the territory is a sign that the residents should be ready for the beginning of a new dawn," he said.