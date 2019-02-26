South Africa: Spotlight On Matshela Koko's Chain of Emails to a Gupta-Linked Address

analysis

Former acting Eskom executive Matshela Koko's chain of emails to a Gupta-linked address were presented before Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday, but the power utility's current chairman, Jabu Mabuza, wants investigators to have a word with 15 others, among them Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Trillian CEO Eric Wood, and whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels.

Former Eskom bigwig, Matshela Koko, allegedly wasted no time demonstrating his allegiance to Gupta Inc once he returned from a four-month-long suspension in 2015.

Koko is accused of sending nearly a dozen emails to an email address, one which is widely deemed to have been used by Gupta kingpin, Salim Essa, on his first day back in the office on 20 July of that year.

The information Koko allegedly fed through to the address infoportal1@zoho.com included a heads-up on an upcoming senior vacancy at Eskom, its response to National Treasury cost containment directives, and the company's plans and budget for the training and retention of engineers that ultimately paved the way for a R1.6-billion deal involving McKinsey & Co and its partners, Trillian Capital Partners.

In addition, Koko allegedly shared useful details about an online vending deal for prepaid electricity; proof that Eskom intended punishing critical media, data...