25 February 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 35-Year Old Man Shot Dead in Lubango

Lubango — A 35-year-old man was killed by a gunshot on the head by a criminals last Friday night, in Lubango city, said the provincial police command of southern Huíla province, chief inspector, Luís Filipe Zilungo.

Speaking to ANGOP on Monday, on the assessment of the events reported by the National Police during the weekend, the official said that the crime occurred around midnight in the district of 14 de Abril.

He detailed that the victim was hitchhiking to a friend, when he was surprised by men that in an attempt to steal the vehicle one of them shot in the young man's head, causing him to die immediately.

He said that the men are on the run, but the National Police is already making efforts to identify and detain the criminals.

