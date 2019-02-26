Namibia: Wantenaar, Stergiadis Top Swimmers At Nationals

Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis were the top swimmers at the Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships which were completed over the weekend.

The 18-year-old Wantenaar, of Namib Swimming Academy won the Senior Victor Ludorum award, with a total of 3 532 Fina points, finishing well ahead of Corne le Roux of Dolphins Swimming Club (3 179) and Bernard Theron of Dolphins (3 141).

The 16-year-old Stergiadis of Dolphins won the Senior Victrix Ludorum award with 3 451 Fina points, followed by Joanne Liebenberg of Dolphins (3 193) and Viktoria Ellmies of Dolphins (3 173).

Wantenaar also won the trophy for the single best performance of the championships when he won the Men's 17 and over 100m freestyle in 55,50 seconds, which amounted to 603 Fina points.

This was, however, still a long way off Xander Skinner's national record of 51,54 set three years ago.

Wantenaar also posted the second best performance of the championships when he received 598 Fina points for winning the 50m backstroke in 28,53 seconds.

Wantenaar posted five of the top ten performances of the championships in terms of Fina points.

Stergiadis had the third best overall performance, receiving 593 Fina points for her time of 2:30,08 in the women's 15-16 year 200m individual medley, while she posted three of the top ten performances of the championships.

Bernard Theron also received 593 Fina points for his time of 26,69 seconds in the men's 17 and over 50m butterfly, while Viktoria Ellmies posted the fifth best performance with 592 Fina points for her time of 1:01,56 in the women's 15-16 year 100m freestyle.

Mikah Burger of NSA won the Junior Victor Ludorum with a total of 132 points, while Jose Canjulo (NSA) came second with 130 points and Oliver Durand of Dolphins third with 122 points.

Ariana Naukosho of Dolphins won the Junior Victrix Ludorum award with 116 points, just pipping Trisha Mutumbulua of Dolphins with 115 points, while Jessica Humphrey of Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club came third with 95 points.

Jose Canjulo broke the only individual record of the championships when he won the Men's 13-14 200m individual medley in a time of 2:20,78, to break Mikah Burger's record of last year of 2:21,53.

There were a further four national relay records and one Nasu (Namibia Swimming Union) relay record.

In the girls 8 and under category, the Dolphins A team set a 200m freestyle relay record of 2:54,87 taking nearly seven seconds off the previous record of 3:01,62.

The team consisted of Lilia Ellis, Emma Brinkmann, Ainoa Naukosho and Vitoria de Sousa.

In the men's 13-14 year category the NSA A team of Jose Canjulo, Brave Magongo, Christopher de Jager and Mikah Burger broke two records.

In the 200m freestyle relay they set a new record of 1:49,55 to break the old record of 1:52,80, and in the 200m medley relay they smashed the old mark of 2:10,42 with a new record of 2:01,23.

In the men's 11-12 year category the Dolphins A team of Quinn Ellis, Roche Brand, Oliver Durand and Henry Grant set a new record of 2:23,35 to break the old mark of 2:27,42.

In the boys 8 and under category, the Dolphins A team of Andre and Jurie Badenhorst, Jiao Naan and Ryan Steyn set a new Nasu record of 2:47,06 to break the old mark of 2:53,34.

Dolphins dominated the club competition to win with a total of 3 858,50 points, while Aqua came second on 993 and NSA third on 945 points.

The other competing clubs were Oranjemund Sand Sharks (393 points), Swakopmund Swimming Club (235), Marlins Swimming Club (125) and Flippers Swimming Club (30,50).

There was also the visiting Club Tsv Hohenbruhnn-Riemerl from Germany, which obtained 77 points.

The complete results are attached.

