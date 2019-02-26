South Africa: How a Protest Movement Led to 700 People Making an Unused City Hospital Their Home

analysis

Three years after the formation of Reclaim the City, the social action group is still fighting for redistribution of underused land in inner cities. Its slogan -- Where People Live Matters -- has resonated with evictees in inner-city Cape Town suburbs who do not want to move to the faraway transit camps.

In the middle of Cape Town's inner city, 700 people live inside an old, unused and derelict hospital. In just three years a lively community of working-class families, many elderly, or single parents, have put down roots in one of Cape Town's inner-city business and residential areas.

Behind all this activity is civic action group Reclaim the City, which celebrated its third birthday in February. The movement campaigns for the redistribution of empty and unused public land in the inner city to the working class and poor citizens.

In March 2017, a group of activists occupied Woodstock Hospital and Helen Bowden Nurses Home in the Waterfront, two long-abandoned state-owned properties in the CBD.

The occupation was intended to highlight that working-class people from black and coloured families are not able to afford housing in the inner city and are forced to spend large amounts of money on travelling...