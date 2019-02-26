South Africa: Writing the 2019 Election - Where Have All the Good Women and Men Gone?

opinion

South Africa seems to be at a moment when it is almost impossible to find a good, clean, honest, and trustworthy politician. With the exception of the DA's Mmusi Maimane, can the public really trust any of the leaders in the ANC and EFF. Would you buy a used car from any one of them?

There was a poster doing the rounds, during the 1960 United States Presidential election adorned with Richard Nixon's face. A slogan below the picture was simple and effective. "Would you buy a used car from this man?" I'm not sure whether this was the first time the slogan was used, but it summed up almost perfectly the general antipathy towards Nixon at the time. He lost to John F Kennedy.

Whatever people thought about Nixon in 1960, they elected him eight years later. Nixon would run again, in 1968, was elected and served as president until 1974... . And when he did get to the highest office, Nixon would go on to debase the presidency. It would never be the same again after Nixon left office. It is worth stating the following, a somewhat lengthy passage for a more complete sense of the damage Nixon...