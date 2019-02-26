26 February 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reports of Lassa Fever At Asokoro Hospital Untrue - Ncdc

By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday said there is no suspected Lassa fever case in the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja.

The Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a press statement urged Nigerians to disregard the report circulating on the social media claiming there is a suspected case of the disease at the hospital.

Mr Ihekweazu said the report is untrue and baseless.

He said there has been no confirmed Lassa fever case in the FCT since February 2019.

According to him, the agency's attention was drawn to a message circulating on social media, advising people to stay away from the Asokoro District Hospital because there is a purporting suspected Lassa fever case in the hospital.

This, he said is "entirely false".

"The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) urges members of the public to disregard the message as it is untrue and baseless," he said.

In a similar vein, the Medical Director, Asokoro District Hospital, Uche Afiomah, also confirmed that there has been no case of Lassa fever in the hospital.

Mrs Afiomah said the message currently going around on social media "is an old untrue message of over a year ago".

She also advised the public not to panic as the FCT Public Health has put adequate measures in place to manage such an event, "should it arise".

