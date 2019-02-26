Rwanda: University of Rwanda Introduces Master's Degree in Kinyarwanda

University of Rwanda is set to start offering a master degree programme in Kinyarwanda literature.

This was announced last week during the celebration of the International Mother Language Day in Kigali.

The programme was designed in partnership with Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture (RALC)

Cyprien Niyomugabo, the chairperson of RALC, said that: "It is the first time to have the master's programme in Kinyarwanda literature. The programme will be offered by the College of Education, Rukara campus. Students have already started registering for the upcoming academic year," he said.

The programme is crucial for Rwandans as it will add value to our mother language, he added.

The Minister for Sports and Culture, Espérance Nyirasafari, said that the academic programme will strengthen the position of the Kinyarwanda language among the country's elite.

"Kinyarwanda is being taught in a nursery, primary and high schools and soon we will be having a master's programme at the university level. That will help us reinforce Kinyarwanda literature," she noted

While RALC has the role of promoting Kinyarwanda, she said, it cannot do it without the involvement of other institutions such as universities and other academic institutions.

"We need a strong partnership with all Rwandans; educators, parents, leaders, journalists, and the youth to promote our language in order to avoid its disappearance. We also have to avoid mixing it with other languages," she emphasised.

The 16th national celebrations of International Mother Language Day were marked under the theme; "Enhance Kinyarwanda in speaking and writing".

Participants emphasised the value of Kinyarwanda, especially in uniting Rwandans.