25 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Qatar and Somalia Review Bilateral Relations

The Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs of Qatar, H.E Yousef bin Mohammed Al Othman Fakhro, met Sunday with Minister of Women and Human Rights Development in the Federal Republic of Somalia, Deqa Yasin Hagi, and the accompanying delegation currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two sides and means of supporting and developing them.

Qatar is a key ally to Somalia's Federal Government in helping the security sector and other development projects in the conflict-recovering country.

Doha is currently constructing key roads linking Mogadishu to Afgoye and Jowhar towns in southern Somalia, a key project which costs $200 million US dollars.

