Senegal Presidential Election - Voters Await Results

The vote on February 24, 2019 saw four candidates challenging President Macky Sall's second term bid.

Vote counting is now underway in Senegal after close to 6.7 million people out of a population of 15 million went to the polls on February 24, 2019 in a presidential race. Incumbent Macky Sall was challenged by Issa Sall, Ousmane Sonko, Madicke Niang and Idrissa Seck. Polling stations opened on time at 8 am local time with long queues of voters waiting to make their choice. Official results are due on March 1, 2019, with a run-off on March 24 if no one secures an outright majority.

Third time contender, Idrissa Seck, is a former Prime Minister; while a former tax inspector, Ousmane Sonko, is popular among the youth. Madicke Niang is a barrister-at-law, and Issa Sall, a professor of Information Technology. All five candidates voted in their strongholds in a poll that passed off peacefully as it is common with the country, agency reports said. Idrissa Seck voted in Thiès, Ousmane Sonko in the Casamance headquarters, Ziguinchor; while Madické Niang was in the holy city of Touba. President Macky Sall, who is seeking a second term, voted in his home town of Fatick in the western part of the country. All candidates had an eye on cities with the highest number of inhabitants - the capital, Dakar with one million people and Pikine, with a population of 1.2 million - hoping to tilt the vote in their favour.

Macky Sall is expected to win after strong economic growth in the first term. The country's fish exports rose by more than 6 per cent last year - one of the highest in Africa - driven by an ambitious reform and development plan. Sall's other achievements include the construction of a high-speed rail line, new motorways and a swanky conference centre.

The 57-year-old has promised universal healthcare and better access to education in a second term. Though opinion polls were barred in the run-up to the vote, a survey by a Senegalese data company last November gave Sall 45 per cent support, with none of his four contenders having more than 16 per cent. Since independence from France in 1960, Senegal has always known peaceful transitions of power - thus, its status as West Africa's most stable democracy.