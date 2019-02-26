Gambia: Wallidan's Gaffer Moans Over Lack of Wins

Coach Foday Bah of Wallidan has expressed dissatisfaction with his team current run of draws without a victory. Wallidan over the weekends drew at home against table-toppers Brikama United in a goalless match held in Banjul.

In his post-match reaction, the gaffer expressed hope of securing the top spot in the League though he admitted that it won't be easy.

'I'm right now happy with the performance of my boys-the results will come later. I know we are playing in a marathon League with difficult teams,' he said. He said at the initial stage of the season's first round they were on top and dropped owing to the very many draws.

'We made many draws which we are not happy about and we are trying to get back to our winning rhythm,' he said. He said their past matches, they always dominate their opponents but they are always solid in terms of defense.

'I know if we start scoring we will keep scoring.'