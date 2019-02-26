25 February 2019

Sudan: Fires Destroy Homes and Kill Child in Darfur

Mukjar / Gireida — On Sunday, fires broke out in the eastern displaced camp in Mukjar in Central Darfur and Um Balola camp for displaced people in Gireida in South Darfur, killing a child and burning over 30 houses.

El Shafee Abdallah, Coordinator of Central Darfur camps told Dabanga Radio that the fire killed 9 year-old Abdelrazig Ahmed and burned 21 houses.

On Sunday morning, a fire also broke out in Um Balola camp for displaced people in Gireida in South Darfur and ten homes burned to the ground.

A camp resident told Radio Dabanga that the fire broke out at about 9 am and caused a great deal of damage. The affected families are now homeless.

He appealed to locality authorities and organisations to expedite their assistance.

The exact cause of the fires is unknown, but it is believed that causes were accidental.

