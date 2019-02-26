Malawi: Dry Spells to Hit Southern and Central Regions, Met Warns

Lilongwe — Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (MET) has warned that dry spells will hit southern and central parts of the country throughout this week.

MET Director, Jolamu Nkhokwe said this in a statement on weekly weather update issued on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

He said most areas in southern and central regions in the country are going to experience mostly clear skies, sunny and dry weather conditions.

"This is due to accumulation of the increasing atmospheric pressure in the atmosphere caused by descending and ascending of air. However, most areas in the northern region are experiencing isolated to scattered thunderstorms which are locally heavy in the lakeshore areas due to the convergence of airflow from north-east and north-west," the director explained.

Nkhokwe has since urged the public to carry out rainwater harvesting activities as a mitigation measure for effects of the dry spells.

He said dry spells are becoming frequent and wide-spread phenomenon in the country due to climate change.

"The public is advised to plant more trees to enhance reduction of future dry spells. The planted trees will help in bringing more rains by adding moisture to already existing moisture in the atmosphere," Nkhokwe added.

He said MET is closely monitoring weather developments, including tropical cyclone formation in the Indian Ocean which can directly or indirectly affect weather in the country.