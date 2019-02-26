Malawi: Ministry of Labour Develops National Child Labour Mainstreaming Guide

Dowa — Ministry of Labour, Sports, Youth, and Manpower Development (MoLSYM) with funding from Winlock International has developed a child labour mainstreaming guide.

Labour Commissioner under MoLSYM, Hlale Nyangulu to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday that the purpose of the guide is to help governments departments and public sector organizations include child labour issues in their activities.

"The overall goal of child labour mainstreaming is to contribute towards the elimination of the worst forms of child labour by 2022 through enhanced and sustainable child labour responsive planning and service delivery at all levels," he said.

Nyangulu said the guide has been developed after a recent study revealed that whilst some key departments at national and district level could mainstream and integrate HIV and AIDs as well as gender in their work plans, there is limited child labour mainstreaming and integration.

"Largely, this is due to a lack of knowledge of child labour among officers and low technical capability on how they can mainstream child labour issues in their functional scope and service delivery" Nyangulu said.

Deputy Executive Director of Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM), Emmanuel Magomero hailed the document saying the association is in support of all efforts against child labour.

Agribusiness Specialist for Winlock International's Achieving Reduction of Child Labour In Support of Education (ARISE) Project, Ndamyo Kabuye said child labour mainstreaming is one of the key strategies for child labour elimination and eradication.

"Lack of a mainstreaming guide was one key challenge in the National Action Plan (NAP) for Malawi (2009 -2016). Therefore having developed this document we can safely say we have made progress in assuring that we have a holistic approach in fighting child labour in the country," Kabuye added.

Child labour in the country continue to affect an estimated 2.1 million children aged between five and 17 years, which represents 38 per cent of this age group.