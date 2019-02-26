Ethiopia, France Keen to Strengthen Ties

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and France have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Hirut Zemene received in her office today Marielle De Sarnez, President of Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly.

Hirut told De Sarnez that the two countries enjoyed long-standing and historical relations in economic and political spheres, covering wide ranges of areas including trade, investment, development assistance, climate change, business, and cultural ties.

The State Minister pointed out "Ethiopia is appreciative of France's support to restore and renovate Ethiopia's historical relics, particularly the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela and the National Palace."

She elaborated "this further consolidates the Ethio-France long-standing bilateral ties".

Marielle De Sarnez lauded the reforms that Ethiopia is undertaking towards deepening democracy, advancing rule of law, and ensuring media freedom.

She also commended the Ethio- Eritrea peace accord and described it as "it has played a positive role for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region."

Furthermore, Marielle De Sarnez explained the growing development assistance, trade and investment ties between Ethiopia and France as "exemplary in all spheres of cooperation."

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Ethiopia next month.