Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services Wins Awards

Addis Ababa — Africa's largest cargo operator, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, has reportedly won the "African Cargo Airline of the Year" and "Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa" awards.

According to Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services received the two awards for the fourth year in a row at the STAT Times International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo held from February 19 to 21 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The STAT Trade Times is an integrated transport and tourism news source also catering to the needs of aviation and air cargo Industries worldwide.

Regarding the awards, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the awards have demonstrated the leading role Ethiopian Airlines is playing in air cargo service in Africa.

"We are honored to have received the African Cargo Airline of the Year and 'Air Cargo Brand of the Year in Africa awards which are testimony to the leading role Ethiopian is playing in air cargo service in Africa," he added.

Ethiopian cargo services span across 44 international destinations in Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, Asia, the Americas, and Europe, augmenting the export of perishables from Africa and import of high value goods.

By 2025, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services envisions becoming a full-fledged profit center of Ethiopian Airlines Group with annual revenue of 2 billion USD, 19 dedicated aircraft, annual tonnage of 820,000, and 57 international destinations.