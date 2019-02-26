Rwanda: Kananura Wins Second Golf Corporate Night

Female golfer Tiva Kananura put up a stunning performance on Friday to emerge the winner of the second Golf Corporate Night at the Kigali Golf Club, in Nyarutarama.

She returned 21 to beat a field of 47 golfers to the coveted prize.

The one-day 9-hole gross competition was the 2nd edition of the monthly Golf Corporate Night, which is sponsored by Bralirwa, and takes place every last Friday of the month.

Talking to this publication, Kananura said that it was 'a great feeling' to win the competition, before admitting that she did not expect the win, and her focus was only to do the best she could.

"All I wanted was to do my best, I really didn't expect victory. It's a great feeling to win," she said.

Sanday Kabarebe who won the competition's inaugural edition last month, finished second after returning 20 Net, while Raj Biru (19) completed top three.

Benjamin Mukisa, won the longest drive in men's category while longest drive prize in ladies section went to Jenny Linda. Moses Kiiza was the PiGa Ming player whilst the nearest to the pin prize was claimed by Sanday Kabarebe.

For the 18-hole stable ford format, Kigali Golf Club president, Marcel Byusa, won the prize, followed by Innocent Rutamu while Louis Kamanzi was the second runner-up.

Meanwhile, Times Sport has learned that the first edition of Volkswagen Golf Competition will take place this weekend at Kigali Golf Club.