Eritrea: Vocational Training Provided to 158 Youth

Massawa — The Massawa Vocational Training Center provided a four month vocational training to 158 youth including 75 females.

The training provided to youth aged 25-35 from Emberemi, Hirgigo and three administrative areas of the port city of Massawa included basic construction skills, electronics, electricity, plumbing as well as making fishing and marine technology.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony conducted on 21 February, the head of the training center Mr. Suleman Jaber stated that the center has trained over 300 youth in the last two years of its establishment.

Pointing that the trainees will be provided with work equipments, Head of Education in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Reshid Mehammed-Osman on his part stated that effort will be exerted to organize the youth trained with fishing technology under the umbrella of the Ministry of Marine Resources.

Mr. Gebrezghi Dimam, Director General of Adult Education and Media in the region on his part indicated that as part of providing regular educational service the Ministry of Education in cooperation with stakeholders is exerting effort to provide youth with vocational trainings.

Trainees on their part thanking for the training opportunities created for them expressed conviction to become self supportive and role models in their areas.

The Massawa Vocational Training Center was established in 2017.