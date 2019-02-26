24 February 2019

Eritrea: Elabered - Call to Reinforce Village Regrouping

Keren — Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud made a call to reinforce effort in village regrouping in the 14 administrative areas of Elabered sub zone.

In a meeting conducted with residents, Governor Ali indicated that even though the regional administration has been discussing the issue, regrouping villages in the sub zone has not been as successful and have become impediment to the socio-economic development of the sub zone. The Governor thus pointed that regrouping of villages will be the prior duty of area administrations in this year.

Reminding area administrators to shoulder their responsibilities, Mr. Ali also called on the administrators to exert effort with the objective of meeting public demands, facilitating the process of village regrouping among others.

Residents on their part called for the alleviation of lack of social services in Deqi Andu, Sheib-Seleba, Adi-Berbere, Dembe-Habtesion as well as for the completion of the master plan of Eden sub urban center.

According to the documents of the Anseba region, 75% of the master plan of Eden sub urban center has been completed.

