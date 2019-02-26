Malawi: Police Arrest Two Over Chirimba Assemblies of God Robbery

Blantyre — Police in Blantyre have arrested two men in connection with robbery that occurred last week at Chirimba Assemblies of God Church during overnight prayers.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency on Sunday, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, Sub- Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi said the suspects were arrested on Friday last week after comprehensive police investigation.

"It was through a comprehensive investigation that the two were arrested. One was arrested at Mkando in Mulanje while the other was arrested right here in Blantyre," said Nkhwazi.

The Police PRO further identified the suspects as Kondwani Munthali, 40, from Mpendanyama Village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu and Chiyembekezo Gwalagwa, 35 of Chisawa Village in Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu.

During the arrest, police recovered stolen items such as two plasma television screens, two laptop computers, home theatres, phones, and seven pieces of wrappers (Zitenje).

Meanwhile, police investigations are still underway to arrest more suspects.

The police have therefore, assured Blantyre residents they would use all resources at their disposal to ensure that lives and property are protected at all times.

We will continue to conduct day-and-night patrols in all areas around Blantyre, carry out sweeping operations and conduct awareness meetings to empower communities with security tips," said Nkwazi.