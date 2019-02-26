Sudan: Foreign Minister Leads Sudan Delegation in Arab - European Summit

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, has led Sudan delegation at the Arab -European Summit which was held in Sharm Al-Sheikh, Egypt, during February 24 - 25.

The summit has discussed issues relating to facing dangers and support to security, stability and the cooperation and partnership between the two sides.

In his address before the summit, the Foreign Minister has affirming holding of the summit in the current time referring to the opportunities of cooperation between the Arab and European arena in dealing with the issues of mutual concern, especially the issues of immigration, climate change and the combat of terrorism.

He referred in his address to the role of Sudan in realizing regional stability through its initiatives for achieving stability in the Republic of South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Dr. Al-Dirdiri has met on the sidelines of the summit with the French Foreign Minister and the British State Minister for Foreign Affairs, separately, and discussed the bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern in the region.