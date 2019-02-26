Sudan: President of the Republic Issues Four Emergency Orders

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Monday issued four emergency orders concerning the delegation of powers and the granting of immunities, banning gatherings, assemblies, marches and strikes and disruption of public facilities and regulation of dealing in foreign exchange and determining the gold exit controls through ports and crossings, and banning on the distribution, storage, sale and transport of fuel and subsidized goods outside official channels.

The four orders shall be enforced as of the date of signature and shall end at the end of the period specified by the emergency,

Emergency Order (1) on delegation of powers and offering of immunities: -

This order delegates to the regular forces, the following authorities:

(A) Entry into or inspection of buildings or search of persons.

(B) To impose control on any property or installations;

C) The seizure of funds, shops, goods and objects suspected of being illegal, pending investigation or prosecution.

(D) prohibiting or regulating the movement or activity of persons or the movement of objects or means of transport and communication in any area or time.

(E) Arrest of persons suspected of involvement in an emergency-related crime.

(F) any other powers deemed necessary by the President of the Republic.

Emergency Order No. (2) for the year 2019

This order states the following:

It prohibits the unlicensed gathering, assembling and processions.

It prohibits the blocking public roads and obstructing the movement of citizens and means of transport.

It prohibits the diminishing of the prestige of the State and any symbols of its sovereignty or any of its organs or agents by any means or act.

It prohibits strikes, stopping of work and suspension of services or disabling of public facilities.

It prohibits assault on public and private property, vandalism, intimidation of citizens and breaches of public safety and security.

It prohibits holding of seminars, gatherings, events and activities without permission of the competent authority.

It prohibits preparation, publishing or circulating news that harms the state or citizens or calls for undermining the existing constitutional order or spreading hatred, racism or discrimination by any means of visual, audiovisual, readable or any other means of social communication.

It prohibits the preparation or publishing of information, photographs, documents or personal documents of any person who occupies a public office or his family.

It prohibits resistance of the competent authorities or refusing to obey their orders or directives.

It prohibits roaming during the curfew period that is fixed by the competent authority.

It prohibits publishing of information or comments relating to investigations or investigations in criminal proceedings without the permission of the Public Prosecution.

Any person who violates the provisions of this Order by committing the act or incitement, resistance or circulation shall be punished in addition to any penalty provided for in any other law, as follows:

Imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years and a fine.

The confiscation of means or money used in the commission of any act prohibited under this Order.

Emergency Order No. (3) for the year 2019, regulating the handling of foreign exchange and determining controls for the exit of foreign currency and gold through ports and crossings.

The following is prohibited:

1/ Dealing in foreign exchange for sale or purchase outside the official channels.

2/ carrying more than (3000) dollars (three thousand dollars) or the equivalent of other foreign currencies to any person traveling through any air or sea port or any land crossing.

3/ carrying and possessing more than 150 grams of manufactured gold for any traveler outside Sudan through any air, sea or land port.

4/ carrying, possessing or storing of any quantity of raw gold, whatever it is form, by those who are not licensed to manufacture or export.

5/ Anyone who holds or holds any raw gold in any form must comply with the regulations issued by the competent authorities, which determine the conditions for the transfer of gold from one region to another or dealing in it.

6/ The order stipulates that anyone who commits, participates, aids, facilitates or permits the committing of any of the acts prohibited under this Order shall be punished in addition to any penalties provided for in any other law by:

(A) imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years and a fine;

(B) Confiscation of the currency, whether Sudanese or foreign, and raw and occupied gold seized in violation of this Order.

(C) Confiscation of any means used to commit the prohibited act.

Emergency Order No. 4 of 2019 prohibits the distribution, storage, sale and transport of fuel and subsidized goods outside the official channels.

This order prohibits:

Dealing with fuels:

A person shall be prohibited from storing, selling or transporting any petroleum fuels (gasoline, benzene, gas, or ferns) except under the approval of the competent authorities.

B) The transfer of hydrocarbons (gasoline, benzene, gas, and ferns) is banned outside the Sudanese borders.

(C) Any person engaged in the transport of fuel (Gasoline, Gasoline, Gas, and Fire) shall be prohibited from discharging any shipment or part of it in any location contrary to what is specified in the shipping and allocation form issued by the General Petroleum Corporation.

(D) Any oil service station is prohibited from selling or mobilizing any hydrocarbons (gasoline, benzene, gas-ferns) in violation of the regulations issued by the competent authority.

E) Any petroleum service station shall not sell or mobilize any gasoline (gasoline, gasoline, gas, or ferns) except inside the tank designed for this purpose within each vehicle.

It prohibits selling gasoline, benzene, gas, or ferns outside fuel stations or warehouses.

It prohibits the dealing with the wheat-flour that is subsidized by the State by selling, buying, transporting, storing, possessing or using in the purpose other than in accordance with the regulations specified by the competent authority.

Smuggling of goods and commodities:

It prohibits the transport any goods or commodities outside the borders of the Sudan except upon the approval of the competent authorities.

Penalties:

In addition to any penalty provided for in any other law, anyone who violates the provisions of this Order shall be punished as follows:

A/ Imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years and a fine of not less than (50,000) pounds, (fifty thousand pounds).

8/ Confiscation of the quantities seized in violation of this Order.

(C) Confiscation of the means of transport.

(D) Suspension or withdrawal of the license or power of attorney.