Sudan: Aila Starts His Duties and Meets With Governor of Central Bank

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Mohamed Tahir Aila, Monday started carrying out his duties by a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Dr. Mohamed Khair Al-Zubair, and got informed on the challenges facing the Bank of Sudan and the micro-economy.

In a press statement, the Governor of the Central Bank has referred to the challenges represented in the shortage in banknotes, provision of petroleum materials, wheat and wheat-flour, in addition to the rise of inflation rates and the deterioration of the exchange rate against the national currency.

Dr. Al-Zubair said that he briefed the Prime Minister on the measures taken by the Bank of Sudan in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and other ministries to provide fuel, wheat and flour in the coming period.

He indicated that he also informed the Prime Minister on the Central Bank's plan to address the sharp shortage of banknotes which is expected to be ended by the end of next March.

He added that the meeting has tackled the 13-axis matrix for the publication of electronic payment, which is a substitute for trading paper money.