Gambia: Cham Leaves it Late to Down Banjul United

Banjul United were yet again left counting losses after succumbing to a late goal at the East Park over the weekend.

Captain Modou Cham saved the day for BK Milan, a victory of which did huge favours to their survival chances in their debut season in the Gambian Premier League.

Continuing this brilliant newfound trend in their remaining two games should assure six points in the bag - a fine way to wrap up first phase of the league.

Cham found his way into the box before an untimely tackle from behind had him bundled in the box. The arbiter wasted no time to point to the spot which Cham nailed in with relative ease to score what would later be the game's only goal.

It was Milan's second win after the first last December in the 2-0 triumph over bottom-placed PSV Wellingara.

Elsewhere in Banjul, Wallidan and Brikama United's top-of-the-table clash ended goalless. Brikama, on 19 points in 12 outings, were still top but outcome of Gambia Ports Authoirty -Real de Banjul match yesterday could determine who remains or goes top of the standings.