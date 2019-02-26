Zimbabwe: Znssa Consider Legal Challenge Over Cosafa Decision

Photo: COSAFA

The Warriors celebrate their 6th COSAFA Cup trophy (file photo).

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association say they are preparing a legal challenge to try and overturn the decision to turn down the offer from COSAFA for the country to host the regional football tournament this year.

Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga, the ZNSSA leader, revealed yesterday they would petition the High Court this week to try and ensure the region's biggest football tourney was held in Zimbabwe.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, announced last week Zimbabwe would not host the COSAFA tournament this year because the organisers had not given the country enough time to prepare for the showcase.

The announcement followed a meeting she held with ZIFA officials and the Sports and Recreation Commission leadership in Harare.

However, Nyatanga said the tournament should still be held in Zimbabwe.

"For us sports, football in particular, is a way of life, a religion and a life-long passion," said Nyatanga in a media statement released yesterday.

"We call upon the current ZIFA leadership to exercise their exclusive constitutional powers on internal football matters without any fear of intervention.

"We stand prepared to explore all democratic and lawful platforms available to us in order to protect our beautiful game of football from brazen attempts to usurp football administration leadership."

Nyatanga said the absence of a Sport and Recreation Board, which should be the link between sports disciplines "and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, had made things a bit complicated.