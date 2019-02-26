Tanzania Spends Sh30bn On Imported Milk

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania spends at least Sh30 billion in milk imports each year even though the country is ranked second in Africa in terms of the largest cattle population.

Speaking yesterday during a dairy sector roundtable meeting -- organised by NMB Bank in partnership with Global Dairy Platform (GDP) -- Livestock and Fisheries Development minister Luhaga Mpina said Tanzania had 30.5 million cattle that produce up to 2.4 billion litres of milk per annum.

Of the milk, only 56.2 per cent is processed locally, with stakeholders attributing the trend to a tough business environment including a capital crunch, price instability, market challenge, among others.

Mr Mpina said commercial banks were to blame for poor performance of the dairy industry, saying tough loan conditions were discouraging growth of the industry.

He also blamed lack of an assured market and price instability. He said per capita consumption stood at 47 litres per year against 200 litres proposed by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao).

Annual demand stood at 11 billion litres against actual production of 2.4 litres billion.

Mr Mpina said production stood at 150,000 litres against a production capacity of 750,000 litres per day.

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) representative for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mr Amos Amore, said the trend was attributable to tough business environments such as high taxes on inputs and processing, policies, rules and regulations as well as procedures.

GDP executive director Donald Moore said for the dairy sector to function efficiently, all value chain actors need to coordinate their efforts and be linked to demand-responsible knowledge, research and extensive system.

Ernesto Reyes, sector lead, GDP, said: "Farmer and producer groups make it possible to achieve economies of scale by improving access to inputs and services, creating incentives to raise productivity and address risks inherent in small scale production and marketing.

NMB Bank agribusiness senior manager Carol Nyangaro expressed their commitment to agriculture financing, saying presently 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the bank's portfolio goes to the sector with special focus being on value chain.

"The bank's loan to agriculture in 2018/19 financial year stood at Sh148 billion," said Mr Nyangaro.

Minister Mpina said to protect local industries, the government was controlling importation of cheap milk.

The government also recently imported certified bulls from South Africa and Newzealand